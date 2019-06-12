Two women electrocuted in Puducherry

national

A strong wind had swept across the village on Tuesday night snapping the overhead power line which the women had accidentally stamped on

Representational Image

Puducherry: Two women were electrocuted on Wednesday when they came into contact with a live wire, police said. The incident occurred in Thirubuvanai village near Pondicherry.

The deceased identified as Sengeni (65) and Vijaya (55) had gone out to pluck vegetables from a garden near their house when the incident took place. Both the women died instantly, police said.

The relatives of the women, who went in search of them, saw them lying dead in the garden and reported the matter to the police.

As per reports, Police has registered a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. A strong wind had swept across the village on Tuesday night snapping the overhead power line which the women had accidentally stamped on, said the police.

Also Read: Mumbai: Teen electrocuted while taking selfie on roof of local train in Jogeshwari

In another incident, five stray dogs got electrocuted on Sunday at Kurla’s 90 Feet Road after they trotted on an iron manhole lid next to a power box. Police have issued a notice to Adani Electricity, which reportedly supplies power to the locality, asking it to submit a report on the cause of electrocution. "A letter has been issued to the electricity company to furnish a report on the problem that led to the electrocution," said Kishore Sawant, Saki Naka senior inspector.

A spokesperson from Adani Electricity stated, "This incident occurred beyond AEML's point of supply and we do not have any open cable in this vicinity. However, we have reported the incident to the electrical inspector in PWD and have requested for investigation. At AEML, safety is our first priority and we encourage everyone to practice safety."

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates