Two women found dead in a house in Delhi

crime

The police found out that the murder was committed by strangling both the women with a dupatta (stole)

Representational image

New Delhi: The bodies of two women were found in a locked house in Saurabh Vihar in Jaitpur area on Thursday. Police suspected that they were have been strangled to death. According to the police, the neighbours called the police after sensing foul smell from the house. "Bodies of the two women were found locked inside a house after their neighbours informed the police of a pungent smell," said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South East district. The police found out that the murder was committed by strangling both the women with a dupatta (stole).

Delhi: Bodies of two women recovered from a house in Jaitpur. Police begin investigation — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Apart from this, a man who lived with the two victims and his son has been absconding, informed the police officer. "A man who, along with his son, lived with the two victims is absconding. He is the main accused in the case. The bodies of both the victims have been sent for postmortem," he said. According to neighbours, the victims were both wives of the absconding man. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

