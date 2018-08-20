Two women killed, three injured in lightning strike

national

The injured were rushed to Attabira hospital and later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, they said. The deceased were identified as Mini Mirdha and Subalaya Mirdha, the police added

Representational picture

Two women were killed and three others injured when lightning struck them in Odisha's Bargarh district today, police said. The women were working in the paddy field when lightning struck them, killing two on the spot and causing burn injuries to three others, police said.

The injured were rushed to Attabira hospital and later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, they said. The deceased were identified as Mini Mirdha and Subalaya Mirdha, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever