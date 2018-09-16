Two women Maoists from Odisha surrenders to police

national

The SP said Shanti had taken part in seven major attacks, the deadliest of which was blasting a mine proof vehicle at Tellarai village in 2008, in which 21 SOGs personnel were killed

Two women Maoists from Odisha, one of whom was involved in blasting a police vehicle in 2008, killing 21 personnel, surrendered to the police today, a top police official said.

Madi Shanti (25) and Chode Lakhe (30) of the Kalimela Area Committee gave themselves up as they feared a threat to their lives with police closing in on them, East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni told reporters here.

She also killed two people suspecting them to be police informers She has left the movement and was living in her village since 2016. Urmila killed two people, including a village sarpanch, suspecting them to be police informers, he said. She also deserted the area committee and went underground since 2015, he said.

