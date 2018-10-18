Two women scribes injured as Sabarimala protests turn violent

national

Protesters forcibly turn back women visiting the shrine despite police assurances that no one would be stopped from taking the pilgrimage

Clashes erupted in Nilackal area of Kerala as traditionalists tried to stop women from visiting the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Police took to lathi-charge after protesters opposed the entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the Sabarimala temple turned violent and attacked journalists covering the stand-off here on Wednesday.

Two female reporters, working for two different television news channels, were injured when the protesters turned their ire on the media contingent. At Nilackal, activists belonging to the BJP, Congress, and Hindu groups are protesting the Supreme Court verdict allowing women aged 10-50 years to pray at the Sabarimala temple, reversing a long-standing tradition.

The demonstrators were forcibly turning back stray women visiting the shrine despite police assurances that no one will be prevented from taking part in the pilgrimage. Police tried to calm the protesters but they pelted stones on them, prompting the lathi-charge. This further enraged the protesters, who smashed the windowpanes of a police vehicle, which was carrying away the injured women journalists. The protesters chased out another woman journalist, working for a news portal, from a bus headed to the temple town.

Cong, BJP join Ayyappa devotees' protest

As agitating devotees took to the streets over the Sabarimala issue, the Opposition BJP and Congress joined their stir at Pamba and Nilackal. The BJP and Cong have extended support to devotees who are protesting against the CPI(M)-led LDF govt's decision to implement the verdict.

Two outfits call for shutdown

The Kerala government tightened security across the state by deploying more cops following escalating protests by a section of Lord Ayyappa devotees and a 'hartal' called by two Hindu fringe outfits against the decision to allow entry of women in Sabarimala temple. Right wing outfit, Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad, led by Pravin Togadia and the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi, an outfit of devotees, called a 24-hour-long hartal starting midnight.

