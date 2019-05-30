Two workers killed in fireworks factory blast in Tamil Nadu
Friction during mixing of chemicals caused the blast in which the two workers, both aged 50, died
Virudhunagar: Two persons were charred to death in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit near Sattur in the district on Thursday, police said. Friction during mixing of chemicals caused the blast in which the two workers, both aged 50, died, they said. Some 46 sheds in the factory were razed to the ground in the incident. Fire service personnel doused the fire after a two-hour battle.
A massive inferno engulfed Kranti Fireworks at Bhaimala village, 10 km from Alibaug. At least 6 people were killed and 17 were injured in the incident. According to top officials, the cause of the fire is unknown. Firemen took four hours to douse the flames. However, officers were engaged in cooling down the site. "10 women and six men were rushed to Alibaug Civil Hospital. The Poynad police station got a call, after which the MIDC fire brigade reached the site,” said Milind Sonawane, assistant station officer, MIDC Water Works.
The owner of the factory is missing. Meanwhile, nine people were brought to JJ Hospital in critical condition late last evening. Seven others, with lesser injuries were taken to Sion Hospital. Speaking to mid-day, MV Deshmukh, director, Maharashtra Fire Services, said, “How such a factory was permitted at Bhaimala, which is an unorganised area, is a crucial question.” He added, “It took an hour for the fire brigade to reach the spot, as there is no outpost near the factory.”
The blaze was first noticed by locals, but they reportedly took half an hour to inform the fire department. The injured were immediately taken to Alibaug Civil Hospital. Firemen took four hours to douse the flames. However, officers were engaged in cooling down the site. The MIDC Water Works being closest to the spot, reached first to extinguish the fire. A few industrial fire brigades too arrived a little later.
