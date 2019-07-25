Search

Two year old girl raped and murdered, accused on the run

Published: Jul 25, 2019, 15:49 IST | mid-day online desk

The girl was kidnapped when her family members were asleep, police said

Pune: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly, raped and killed in Pimple Saudagar area of Pune. Police said that the girl was abducted, raped, and killed by an unknown person.

According to reports, the girl was the daughter of a labourer. He along with his family were staying in a shanty at a construction site in Pimple Saudagar area on the city's outskirts on Monday. The girl was kidnapped when her family members were asleep, police said.

When the girl's family members were unable to trace her, they lodged a missing complaint with Sangavi police.

"Her body was found in the same area on Tuesday. The autopsy report revealed she was sexually assaulted before being killed," the official said.

Some people from the area were detained and being questioned, he said, adding that a case was registered under relevant sections.

In a similar incident, the Uttar Pradesh police nabbed a man for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The accused had tried to rape the woman who was sleeping on the terrace of her house.

Also Read: Minor girl found unconscious in garbage dump, rape suspected

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on Monday night in the district's Bhopa village. Following which the woman's husband had registered a complaint alleging that their neighbour Roopesh Kumar tried to rape the woman was sleeping at the terrace. However, he fled when she raised an alarm.

The incident took place in the district's Bhopa village, they said.

With inputs from PTI

