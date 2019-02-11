Two years after demonetisation, Gujarat police seizes Rs 3.5 crore in old currency

crime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government with an aim to curb the menace of corruption on November 8, 2016 had banned Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes

Navsari: Police on Sunday seized Rs 3.5 crore in demonetised currency from a village in Bilimora. Four people have been arrested in this regard. This comes over two years after Demonetisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government with an aim to curb the menace of corruption on November 8, 2016 had banned Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes.

Shaileshgiri Goswamy, Investigating officer of the local crime branch said, "We have arrested four people. An accent car and Rs 3.5 crore in demonetised currency has been seized from them." The police informed that the seizure includes 13432 notes of old 1000 thousand rupees and 43300 notes of old 500 hundred rupees.

Further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever