Two years of Bharat Ane Nenu: A blockbuster that proved the stardom of Mahesh Babu

The date of April 20, 2018 marks an important milestone in superstar Mahesh Babu's career. It's certainly a double whammy for the handsome superstar and his ardent fans, as today marks the second anniversary of his last Telugu blockbuster, Bharat Ane Nenu and also his beloved mother's birthday!

Needless to say, Mahesh Babu couldn't stop smiling, as the Twitter world is flooded with wishes pouring in from his fans for his dearest mother and also celebrating the second anniversary of the Telugu blockbuster. Hashtags like '2YearsOfBharatAneNenu' started trending on the micro-blogging sites from the wee hours.

Bharat Ane Nenu that also marks the Telugu debut of actress Kiara Advani is considered one of the highest-grossing films of that year which also created a lasting impression on the audience thereby invoking the sense of patriotism. The Mahesh Babu extravaganza opened to huge opening numbers. The film raked in Rs 31 crores just from the Telugu markets and went on to become the biggest opener of 2018 in India leaving behind Bollywood big films.

The Telugu blockbuster riding high on the popularity and star power of Mahesh Babu once again cemented the superstar's choice of films underlining a social message. Not to forget, his next release, Maharshi (2019) also reflects the actor's choice of entertaining cinema with a powerful underlining message of doing something for your motherland and the plight of farmers.

Be it playing an Intelligence Officer in Spyder, a millionaire businessman championing the cause of agriculture and farmers in Maharshi or an honest Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu has portrayed all the responsible characters with great aplomb, ensuring them box office blockbuster tags.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news