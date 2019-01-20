Two youths arrested in connection with the killing of a mafia don

crime

Birtharay said a 9mm pistol used for killing Ramua and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession along with a cash of Rs 30,000, which they had taken as Supari (contract) for eliminating Ramua

Representation picture

Jamshedpur: The police here have arrested two youths in connection with the killing of a mafia don in West Bengal on Monday, and recovered a firearm from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Rammurthi alias Ramua, a mafia don was shot dead at his home in North-24 Parganas district in West Bengal, the police said. The West Bengal Police had arrested one Prasant Kumar, a resident of Zone 1 of Birsanagar while investigating the case and got information from him while interrogation, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of East Singhbhum district, Anoop Birtharay said.

At present, Kumar was staying in Durgapur in West Bengal, the SSP said. Addressing a press conference here, Birtharay said, based Prasant Kumar's confession, the city police here arrested two youths - S Shyam Sunder Rao and Vishal Menon, both residents of Zone 1 of Birsanagar. Rao was a college mate of the slained mafia dons son in Visakhapatnam, he said. Both Rao and Menon told police that they killed Ramua at the behest of victims son, the SSP said.

Ramuas son had provided the firearm to the accused and also informed them when his father would be sleeping, the SSP added. Ramua's son had decided to kill him since he (Ramua) used to torture him and his mother, the police officer said. Birtharay said a 9mm pistol used for killing Ramua and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession along with a cash of Rs 30,000, which they had taken as Supari (contract) for eliminating Ramua.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever