Two youths fell into a well while taking selfie in Rajasthan, died

An attempt to take a selfie proved fatal for two youths as they fell into a well in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday in Reenu village of Laxmangarh town when Rajesh Godara and Irfaan were taking a selfie near the well, DSP Brij Mohan Aswal said. The duo died as they slipped and fell into the well, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members today after conducting postmortem, he added.

