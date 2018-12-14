Two youths get life imprisonment for raping 13-year-old girl

crime

Trail of a minor boy, allegedly involved in the gang rape, is underway in a juvenile court

A court in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday sentenced two youths to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl. Trail of a minor boy, allegedly involved in the gang rape, is underway in a juvenile court.

The POCSO court convicted the two for abducting and raping the girl at different places in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, public prosecutor Kamal Kant Sharma said.

In October 2013, Ramkaran, a native of Karauli district, lured the minor girl into fleeing home for some days on the pretext of a sports tournament of her school.

The girl was taken to Mathura, Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and Gangapur city and Udaipur in Rajasthan, where he called the three took turns to rape her.

She returned home after seven days and told her parents about the incident, following which the family filed a complaint.

In another similar incident, Chandrapur police have registered an FIR against 11 persons, including some lecturers and staffers of the government engineering college here, after a former student has accused them of raping her in 2011, an official said Tuesday. The victim, now 30, had studied at the said college in the year 2011. Police Inspector Ashok Koli told PTI that the case was registered with Ram Nagar police station on December 6.

"We have registered a case under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons", he said. He didn't elaborate on the circumstances under which the alleged crime was committed. When asked about the course of the investigation, Koli said the police are trying to identify the persons named in the FIR.

Responding to a query on the seven-year delay in filing of the case by the woman, the police officer said the complainant stated that she was scared and nervous.

