Two youths thrashed for attempting to rape schoolgirl in Uttar Pradesh

The parents of the girl have alleged that four motorcycle-borne youths picked-up their daughter while she was returning from school and tried to rape her at a sugarcane field on Tuesday

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: Two youths were beaten up by people for allegedly attempting to rape a girl at a village, police said on Wednesday. The parents of the girl have alleged that four motorcycle-borne youths picked-up their daughter while she was returning from school and tried to rape her at a sugarcane field on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Ombir Singh, said.

The girl was rescued by locals, who caught two of the four youths and beat them up. Police have launched a search to nab the remaining accused persons, he said. Singh said the two youths were taken into custody after the local police station was informed of the incident. Security has been tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident, the SP said.

In another incident, a man allegedly attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl and thrashed her when she opposed him in Shamli district, police. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the incident took place in Adarsh Mandi. Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said. The 19-year-old accused attempted to rape the victim and he thrashed her when she opposed him, the officer said, adding a case was registered and the man was arrested.

