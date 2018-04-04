Two-year-old girl from Mumbai drowns after fall from houseboat in Kerala

The crew in the houseboat and locals managed to pull out the girl's father, who could barely swim, but could not save the girl, police said





A two-year-old girl slipped and fell off a houseboat into the backwaters in Alappuzha while playing with her parents and drowned, police said on Wednesday. The girl, Anvitha Shetty was cruising in the river along with her family, from Mumbai, when tragedy struck them yesterday, they said.



Her father Shivaprasad Shetty, an IT professional, immediately dove into the waters to rescue her, but in vain, they added. The crew in the houseboat and locals managed to pull out Shetty, who could barely swim, but could not save the girl, police said.



The postmortem was conducted today and the body handed over to the bereaved family for being taken to Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever