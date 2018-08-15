Two-year-old girl injured as man hurls hot water on her in Kolkata

national

The child was taken to SSKM Hospital with 50 per cent burn injuries, police said

Kolkata: A two-year-old girl was yesterday seriously injured after a man allegedly poured hot water on her at Ultadanga area in Kolkata, police said. An officer of Ultadanga police station said two persons were arrested in connection with the incident after the child's family lodged a complaint.

According to the complaint, the two persons - both tenants in the girl's house in Daspara locality - hurled hot water on her after a heated argument, the officer said. The child was taken to SSKM Hospital with 50 percent burn injuries, police said.

