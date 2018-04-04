Tye Sheridan found Ready Player One challenging

Actor Tye Sheridan said he "grew a lot" as a person and actor while shooting Ready Player One



Picture courtesy/Tye Sheridan Instagram account

Actor Tye Sheridan loved working with filmmaker Steven Spielberg on "Ready Player One", but says "every day was a new challenge". The 21-year-old actor stars as the lead role Wade Watts in the film, which is based on the book by the same name by Ernest Cline. Sheridan said he "grew a lot" as a person and actor while shooting the movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told Collider magazine: "I was so excited to go to work and I was so excited to work with our crew and the rest of our cast, and work alongside Steven and ask him questions. Every day was a new challenge, and with challenges, you learn and you grow.

"On this movie, I grew a lot, as an actor and as a person, and I grew a lot with my knowledge of filmmaking, in general. This movie gave me so much, and in return, I hope it gives everyone else as much as it did for me."

