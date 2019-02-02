Tye Sheridan, Mel Gibson to star in Black Files

hollywood

Actors Mel Gibson and Tye Sheridan are in final negotiations to star in Blacklist screenplay Black Flies by Ryan King, based on the novel by Shannon Burke

Actors Mel Gibson and Tye Sheridan are in final negotiations to star in Blacklist screenplay Black Flies by Ryan King, based on the novel by Shannon Burke. Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, who last helmed the critically acclaimed A Prayer Before Dawn", will direct it, reports variety.com. Sheridan will also be a producer on the film with production slated to begin second quarter, 2019.

"Black Flies" is the story of a young paramedic, Ollie Cross, navigating his first year on the job. He's partnered with Rutkovsky, an experienced medic who thrusts Ollie into the harsh realities of New York's inner-city streets.

Amidst high crime rates, homelessness, and widespread drug use, Ollie finds his perspective on life and death beginning to shift.

