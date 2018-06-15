Tyeb Mehta's 'Kali' sold for Rs 26 crore

Tyeb Mehta's previous world record was held by his work Untitled (Woman in Rickshaw), which was sold for Rs 22.99 crore in 2017

On Thursday night, modernist Tyeb Mehta achieved a new world record for himself, with the sale of his work Untitled (Kali) at a whopping Rs 26 crore (approx USD 4 million), at Saffronart's Summer Online Auction. Mehta's previous world record was held by his work Untitled (Woman in Rickshaw), which was sold for Rs 22.99 crore in 2017.

