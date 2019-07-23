Typewriter Web Review: Desi Stranger Things gets a few things right

web-series

What starts out as a promising spookfest in Typewriter, spirals to a Bollywood-ised and slightly dissatisfying conclusion

Typewriter

Typewriter

On: Netflix

Dir: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Aarna Sharma

Rating:

In his early interviews, Sujoy Ghosh often stated that he is inspired by JK Rowling, Enid Blyton and Stephen King, who use children to solve a crime. Cut to present — the filmmaker, in his digital debut, gives us his own version of a horror story that is part Blyton, part Stranger Things, but has Ghosh's stamp nonetheless.

The series revolves around four mischievous kids in Goa, who form a ghost club inspired by the late Madhav Matthews' seminal book, The Ghost Of Sultanpore. Their only wish — to witness a ghost. They are in luck as a new family moves into Bardez Villa, which is believed to be haunted. The new owner, Jenny (Palomi Ghosh), is the granddaughter of Madhav who had died under mysterious circumstances in the villa. No sooner does the family set foot in the house than unnatural deaths begin to occur in the town.

If Stranger Things dealt with sci-fi and aliens, Ghosh explores black magic and folklore in his outing. While the series opens with a spine-chilling incident and the first two episodes deliver ample chills, the director progresses to delve into the backstory of the occult, and tones down on the horror. His firm grasp over the story comes into play as he peels the different narratives, layer by layer, helping the viewer join the dots till the climax.

Child actors Aarna Sharma, Aaryansh Malviya, Mikhail Gandhi and Palash Kamble deliver a strong performance. Samir Kocchar and Elli AvRram are wasted in an unnecessary track. If Purab Kohli holds fort as a cop investigating the case, it is Palomi who shines the brightest as she flits between the predator and the victim. Jisshu Sengupta nails his part as a math teacher with a sinister motive and will remind you of Bob Biswas from Ghosh's Kahaani (2012). What starts out as a promising spook fest spirals to a Bollywood-ised and slightly dissatisfying conclusion.

