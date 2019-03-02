Tyrese Gibson to star in Teddy Pendergrass biopic

hollywood

American singer Tyrese Gibson will star as late singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic. Pendergrass broke out in the early 1970s as the lead singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, and became a massive success as a R&B solo artist with five consecutive platinum albums, reports variety.com.

He suffered a spinal cord injury in a 1982 traffic accident that left him a quadriplegic, learned how to sing again and returned to perform at the Live Aid Concert at Wembley Stadium in London in 1985.

Pendergrass continued his solo career until announcing his retirement in 2007. He died of cancer in 2010. Warner Bros. has roped in Little Marvin to write the screenplay. Teddy Pendergrass' widow, Joan Pendergrass, is an executive producer. "I am honoured to take this journey... this is the role that I feel I was born to play," Gibson said.

Gibson added: "Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros. is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud… Here we go!"

Gibson has received six R&B Grammy nominations dating back to his 2000 hit "Sweet Lady". He appeared in three of the "Transformers" movies and in the last four "Fast and Furious" films as Roman Pearce.

