Tyson Fury's wife Paris hid miscarriage news before return fight

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury

British boxer Tyson Fury's wife has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on the day of her husband's comeback fight against Albanian Sefer Seferi in June to prevent him from getting distracted.

Ex-world heavyweight champ Fury was returning to the ring after an absence of 32 months. "I was about eight weeks pregnant. Then on the day of the fight I knew I'd lost our baby. I didn't mention it to Tyson before he went in the ring," Paris, 28, was quoted as saying by British tabloid Mirror.

"Then, straight after it, I told him and the next day we went to the hospital and it was confirmed. Five weeks later, I was pregnant again — and now our new baby, a boy, is due in March. We were still heartbroken over our loss, but overjoyed at the same time," she said.

