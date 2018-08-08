Tytler video clip case: Police registers case against DSGMC chief Manjit Singh

national

Police have registered a case against Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK on a complaint by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, the police said today. The Congress leader, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, had filed the complaint at Kapashera police station in south west Delhi in February, accusing Singh of circulating a "doctored" video clip.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered a couple of days ago on the directions of a city court. In a press conference in February, Singh had released a video clip of a purported sting operation recorded in 2011, showing Tytler in conversation with a few people. He claimed he had received the video from an unidentified sender on February 3. Singh had demanded Tytler's arrest on the basis of the video clip.

The video clip circulated by Singh is completely "false and doctored", Tytler had said, calling the it an attempt to tarnish his image and reputation. "In the press conference, the accused (Manjit Singh and others) played the video clip and falsely stated that I have confessed to having killed hundreds of Sikhs in the 1954 riots in Delhi," the Congress leader had said in his police complaint.

