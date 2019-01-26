U-12 div 1 Football: Bombay Scottish, Cathedral & John Connon claim titles

football

In the boys final, Bombay Scottish struck a late winner through their captain Aadiv Das to snatch a 1-0 win against Don Bosco (Matunga) for the top honours

The Cathedral & John Connon girls team with the MSSA U-12 Div I trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and Cathedral & John Connon (Fort), both earned hard-fought wins to clinch the boys and girls U-12 Div I crowns respectively in the MSSA-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.



The Bombay Scottish boys with the U-12 Div I trophy yesterday

In the boys final, Bombay Scottish struck a late winner through their captain Aadiv Das to snatch a 1-0 win against Don Bosco (Matunga) for the top honours. Later, in the girls title round, Cathedral managed a 2-1 win via the tie-breaker against Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra–W). Riana Saraiya and Shloka Saxena were on target for Cathedral while only Anika Shetty converted for the Bandra school.

Earlier, in a boys U-12 Div II final, Diamond Jubilee (Byculla) got the better of Ryan International (Chembur) by a solitary 1-0 margin. Salman Modi scored the winning goal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates