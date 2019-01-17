U-12 Football: Skipper Aadiv Das guides Bombay Scottish into quarters

football

Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday

Bombay ScottishÃ¢Â€Â™s Aadiv Das (right) battles for the ball with an AVM player at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Leading by example, skipper Aadiv Das, 11, scored the winning goal which paved the way for Bombay Scottish (Mahim) to snatch a close 1-0 win against Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) in an evenly contested boys' U-12 pre-quarter-final match of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Goalless first session

After the first session failed to produce a goal, the central midfielder Aadiv was quick to pounce on a deflection and without wasting any time, he unleashed a rasping drive which beat the Arya Vidya Mandir goalkeeper Shauryaditya Srivastav and help Bombay Scottish take the lead in the 33rd minute.

However, the young captain Aadiv was not satisfied with his overall performance. "I am happy to score the only goal which sealed our win. But, I am disappointed as my teammates and I missed quite a few chances, including four clear chances," said Aadiv, who was inspired by elder brother Arihaan.

In another encounter, Don Bosco (Matunga) and St Stanislaus (Bandra) were involved in a tense and exciting contest before the former managed to win via the tie-breaker 5-4 after the scores were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation play. In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Stanislaus took the lead through Sahil Sarguroh Sajid's first half strike before Nathan Paul scored with a direct shot from the restart to put Don Bosco on level terms.

Later, Christiano Fernandes hit the target to put Don Bosco in front, but they were unable to defend the lead and instead gifted their rivals an equaliser when

Agnelo Fernandes was unfortunate to score an own goal in the final minute of the match.

Bosco emerge supreme

In the tie-breaker, Don Bosco scored through Nathan, Christiano and Yahaan Panjuani, while Stanislaus could only convert two through Sahil and Divesh Kudelkar and bowed out.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates