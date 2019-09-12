U-12 shuttler Avighna Gadgil makes a mark in U-14 category

Avighna Gadgil of Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) dominated Sanil Mandpe of Rustomjee International School (Dahisar), breezing to a 21-0 win in a boys U-14 singles second-round match of the MSSA inter-school badminton tournament at the Cricket Club of India courts yesterday. The bespectacled Avighna, 11, was supremely confident despite competing in the U-14 category for the first time.

Winning attitude

"I had won the U-12 competition last year and that has given me the confidence to compete in this higher age group. I have been working hard and I am determined to play for a win every time I step on the court. I'm aiming to reach the final or at least the semi-finals," a bold Avighna told mid-day yesterday.

The youngster idolises India's start shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and even as his poster put up on his cupboard at home. "I train for three to four hours daily. I am determined to improve my game and reach a higher level," he added.

Close win for Lakshya

Meanwhile, Lakshya Punni of Podar International School-CBSE (Powai) scraped past Yuvraj Gode of Hill Spring International School (Tardeo), pulling through by the thinnest of margins, 21-20, in a hard-fought clash.

Earlier, Ishanvi Sidhu of Thakur International School (Kandivli) and Aarna Ajmera of Ecole Mondiale World School (Juhu) fought tooth and nail in an interesting and closely contested girls' U-12 match.

The contest went to the wire as the scores were locked 14-all before Ishanvi managed to win the decisive point and advance to the second round. In another match that witnessed a keen tussle for supremacy, Shrikant Tarini of Ryan International (Chembur) got the better of Myra Suchde of Jasudben ML (Khar) by a slender 15-13 scoreline.

