U-14 Giles Shield: Marvellous Manas

Manas Mukadam of Anjuman in full flight against Don Bosco on Day Two of their Giles Shield match yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Left-arm spinner Manas Mukadam's 13-wicket match haul steered Anjuman I-Islam Allana English (CST) to beat Don Bosco (Matunga) by an innings and 70 runs on the final day of a two-day U-14 Giles Shield Super League tie at Cross Maidan on Friday.

Manas claimed seven in the second innings to reduce Don Bosco to 86. Earlier, Abhigyan Kundu (84), Aryan Chauhan (59) and Pruthvi Gowari (68*) scored half centuries as the CST school posted 265-7 in the first innings. The Matunga side were bundled out for 109 in the first essay on Thursday.

In another match at Cross Maidan, Al-Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) beat Swami Vivekanand International (Kandivli) by virtue of a first innings lead. The Kandivli school scored 91-5 in the second innings after being bundled out for just 59 on Day One.

Earlier, Aryan Bhadane (53) and Laksh Shinde (54) helped Al-Barkaat declare at 223-6.

Meanwhile, Atharva Patil's (131*) went in vain as Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) drew with Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle). The Vile Parle side ended the day at 208-6 in reply to Dadar school's 279-5 at Cross Maidan.

At New Hind SC, Matunga, Atharva Pisal (69*), Darsh Murkute (53*) showed some fight to help IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) post 140-2 against Swami Vivekanand (Borivli) but lost on first innings lead. Earlier, the Borivli school declared their innings at 240-9 thanks to Pranay Kapadia's 63. The Dadar side were reduced to 109 on Thursday.

