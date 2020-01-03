U-14 Giles Shield: Tweaker Kavya helps Al-Barkaat restrict Swami Vivekanand to 59

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Left arm spinner Kavya Gori claimed four wickets, conceding just six runs as Al-Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) bundled out Swami Vivekanand International (Kandivli) for just 59 on Day One of the two-day Giles Shield Super League match at Cross Maidan on Thursday.

Off-spinner Aryan Kumar 3-20 was the other wicket-taker for Al-Barkaat. In reply, Aryan Bhadane (53), Laksh Shinde (54) scored half centuries as the Kurla school ended the day on 135-3, a lead of 76 runs.

In another match at Cross Maidan, Manas Mukadam's six for 30 helped Anjuman I-Islam Allana English (CST) restrict Don Bosco (Matunga) for 109. The CST school responded by posting 140-1 thanks to an unbeaten 73 by Abhigyan Kundu and Aryan Chauhan (59).

Meanwhile, Atharva Patil scored an unbeaten century as Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) reached 231-5 at stumps against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) at Cross Maidan.

At New Hind SC, Matunga, IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) were reduced to 109 by Swami Vivekanand (Borivli). Spinner Rudra Tank (4-22) and pacer Ayush Vaity (3-32) were the wreckers-in-chief for the Borivli school. In reply, Pranay Kapadia scored 63 to put Swami Vivekanand in a strong position at 141-2.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates