U-19 tri-series: India lose to Bangladesh

Billericay (United Kingdom): The India U-19 team suffered its second consecutive defeat in the Tri Nation 50-over tournament, losing to Bangladesh by two wickets here. Bangladesh U-19 won the rain-curtailed match under the Duckworth/Lewis method on Tuesday.

Sent into bat in a match that was reduced to 36 overs per side, India posted a competitive 221 for five but their opponents, chasing 218 in 32 overs under the D/L method, completed the task with three balls to spare. For India U-19, skipper Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 70 off 66 balls, while Pragnesh Kanpillewar contributed 53 off 69 deliveries. Before the 97-run third-wicket partnership between Jurel and Kanpillewar, opener Qamran Iqbal made a 49-ball 44 with the help of seven boundaries.

In reply, Bangladesh were off to a blazing start with Parvez Hossain Emon hitting 51 off 45 balls, with the help six fours and a six. The early loss of Tanzid Hasan did not matter much as Bangladesh hurtled towards the target by playing aggressively. Captain Akbar Ali blazed away to 49 off 36 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes, as Bangladesh emerged victorious. India's Sushant Mishra picked up three wickets but gave away 47 runs in his six overs. Besides, Purnank Tyagi (2/47) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece. On July 26, the Indian team lost to England U-19 by five wickets.

