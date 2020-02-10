U-19 World Cup: India's Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal top charts

Potchefstroom: Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished the U-19 World Cup with 17 wickets, the highest in the tournament and also the most by an Indian in the tournament.

The 19-year old from Jodhpur produced a sensational spell of spin bowling with his googlies spelling doom for Bangladesh batters.

Defending a palty 177, defending champions India needed quick wickets but Bangladesh made a steady start with openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan taking them to 50/0. Then Bishnoi came and wrecked havoc as his googly removed Tanzid off the fifth ball in his first over. He then bowled Mahmudul Hasan Joy, trapped Towhid Hridoy in front and had Shahadat Hossain stumped.

His figures at the end of 10 overs read 4/30. Meanwhile, oepner Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 400 runs to his name from six innings.

Jaiswal scored 88 off 121 balls in the final against Bangladesh on the back of his unbeaten 105 in the semifinal against arch-rivals Pakistan. He ended the tournament with four half centuries and one hundred to his name and scored at least a half century in all but one match in this tournament.

