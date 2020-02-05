U-19 World Cup: Jai ho, India!

Potchefstroom (South Africa): Yashasvi Jaiswal batted like a man among boys while Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis's toe-crushing yorkers as defending champions India walloped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to enter their seventh ICC U-19 World Cup final here on Tuesday. The gulf in class between the two sides was evident as Indian bowlers collectively choked Pakistan to a paltry 172 in 43.1 overs. Left-handed opener Jaiswal then showed his class with an unbeaten 105 off 113 balls, with an equally graceful Divyaansh Saxena (59 not out off 99 balls) supporting him in an easy chase, completed in only 35.2 overs.

"It's a dream come true for me. To be able to do this for my country is a great feeling. To score a hundred against Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final is something I can't put into words," Jaiswal, who hit eight fours and four sixes, said after winning the Player of the Match award. India thus maintained their supremacy over Pakistan at the age-group and senior level in ICC tournaments—both men and women.

The Boys in Blue had reached the summit clash in 2000 (winners), 2006 (runners-up), 2008 (winners), 2012 (winners), 2016 (runners-up) and 2018 (winners).

The current batch with key players having already played senior representative cricket and five with IPL deals in their bag, showed the difference in skill level and application from their opponents, an aspect that could be attributed to the robust junior cricket structure put in place by none other than Rahul Dravid.

Jaiswal literally toyed with the bowling attack, hitting the Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the ground. The youngest Indian double centurion in List A cricket finished the game with a six, which also completed his hundred.

En route his hundred, pacer Abbas Afridi was effortlessly hit over deep mid-wicket for a six and then was pulled behind square for another six. The Pakistan bowling attack was pedestrian at best and didn't have much answers to the drives that flowed from Yashasvi's blade. Divyansh's batting was also pleasing to the eye, playing the ball late.

"We were talking about how we needed to stick at the wicket. They bowled well initially and we wanted to ride that out. We knew we could dominate them after that," Jaiswal added. The match as a contest was over in the first half when Pakistani batsmen had no answer to Tyagi's pace and Ravi Bishnoi's variations. Pacer Tyagi (2-32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Bishnoi (2-46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make significant contributions as their innings. While Tyagi's scorching pace and Bishnoi's googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1-29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3-28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Jaiswal (1-11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen in check.

Brief scores

Pakistan 172 in 43.1 overs (Rohail Nazir 62, Haider Ali 56; Sushant Mishra 3-28, K Tyagi 2-32, R Bishnoi 2-46) lose to India 176-0 in 35.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 105*, Divyaansh Saxena 59*)

by 10 wickets

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever