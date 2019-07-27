U Mumba eye strong face off against Puneri Paltan

other-sports

U Mumba are looking forward to a comeback in front of the home crowd when they face Puneri Paltan on the opening day.

U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali

U MUMBA skipper Fazel Atrachali was dejected after his team's 23-42 loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers in Hyderabad on Monday, but says he and his teammates are motivated for their next challenge.

U Mumba are eyeing a comeback in front of the home crowd when they face Puneri Paltan on the opening day of the Mumbai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League at the NSCI, Worli today.

"Being a captain, it was difficult for me to digest the defeat. I cannot sleep when we lose but at the same time, you have to focus on the next day, next game," the Iranian said.

"If you think about the past, you will also lose the next match. We have to work hard and give off our best now. I told my teammates and myself that you must learn from every game you lose," he added.

U Mumba got off to a flying start by beating Telugu Titans 31-25 in their opening match at Hyderabad last week.

Live on tv

U Mumba v Puneri Paltan, 19:30

Jaipur Pink Panthers v Bengal Warriors, 20:30

*Both matches on Star Sports 2, 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD

