Cellphones were being infected without the users taking any action. Representation pic

Dozens of journalists at Al-Jazeera, the Qatari state-owned media company, have been targeted by advanced spyware in an attack likely linked to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a cybersecurity watchdog has said.

Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said on Sunday it traced malware that infected the personal phones of 36 journalists, producers, anchors and executives at Al-Jazeera back to the Israel-based NSO Group, which has been widely condemned for selling spyware to repressive governments. Most unnerving to the investigators was that iMessages were infecting targeted cellphones without the users taking any action what's known as a zero-click vulnerability.

Through push notifications alone, the malware instructed the phones to upload their content to servers linked to the NSO Group, Citizen Lab said, turning journalists' iPhones into powerful surveillance tools without even luring users to click on suspicious links or threatening texts.

The coordinated attacks on Qatari-funded Al-Jazeera, which Citizen Lab described as the largest concentration of phone hacks targeting a single organisation, occurred in July, just weeks before the Trump administration announced the normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE, the archival to Qatar.

Emirati and Saudi authorities did not respond to requests for comment. Prior to Sunday's report, NSO's spyware has repeatedly been found deployed to hack journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders and dissidents.

