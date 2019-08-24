UAE to confer highest civilian award to PM Modi today

national

Despite Pakistan's anti-India rhetoric, PM Modi will be honoured with the âOrder of Zayedâ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for a three-nation visit to France, Bahrain and UAE. Pic/PTI

Amidst Pakistan’s foul cry over India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the UAE will honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest civilian award of the Islamic country.

PM Modi is on the second leg of his three-nation visit -- France, UAE and Bahrain. He reached UAE on Friday amd will be receiving the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the government.

The award, which is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it is being awarded to the Prime Minister in the birth centenary year of Sheikh Zayed.

This comes despite Pakistan's anti-India rhetoric following India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Uninfluenced by Pakistan's attacks against India on multiple platforms, the UAE became the first country from among the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to support India over its decision.

Just a day after India scrapped the Article, Abu Dhabi reportedly termed New Delhi's action its internal matter, saying it aimed at "reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency".

During his stay in the country, PM Modi will hold talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest to deepen relations between the two countries, a PTI report mentioned. This is the first engagement between the two leaders after India took the historic decision to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The Prime Minister tweeted about looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE. He mentioned that deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit.

India and the UAE is said to have close relations underpinned by cultural, religious and economic linkages which, during the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE in August 2015, stood elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

From the UAE, Modi will leave for Bahrain on August 24 for what would be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country. He will meet Bahrain's Prime Minister, Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and discuss bilateral relations between both countries, alongwith regional and international issues of mutual interest.

With inputs from PTI

