UAE to decriminalise alcohol, cohabitation by unwed couples

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the country's Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising " honour killings."

The broadening of personal freedoms reflects the changing profile of a country that has sought to bill itself as a Westernised destination for tourists, fortune-seekers and businesses despite its Islamic legal code.

The reforms aim to boost the country's economic and social standing and " consolidate the UAE's principles of tolerance," state-run WAM news agency reported.

The move follows a historic US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the UAE and Israel, which is expected to bring an influx of Israeli tourists and investment. Another amendment allows for " cohabitation of unmarried couples" . Attempted suicide would also be decriminalised, the report said.

