Uber driver arrested for 'misbehaving' with woman passenger

The driver was arrested the same day, they added. The cab was near the Khar subway when the incident happened, police said

A 30-year-old cab driver working with ride hailing firm Uber was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger, police said today. The incident took place Tuesday evening in suburban Khar, police said. The driver was arrested the same day, they added. The cab was near the Khar subway when the incident happened, police said.

The woman, in her 20s, was travelling from Chembur to her residence in Khar, a senior official of the Khar police station said. The cab driver Sadanand told the passenger that he was taking an alternate route due to water-logging in the subway, police said. When the woman refused, he abused her and asked her to get out of the cab, they added. The woman then approached the Khar police station, after which an FIR was registered, the official said.

"Based on the complaint, we booked the driver under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and arrested him the same day," the official said. Meanwhile, an Uber spokesperson said in a statement that this kind of behaviour was unacceptable to the company.

"The behaviour described is unacceptable and is in violation of our community guidelines. We have been in touch with the rider since the incident occurred. The driver has been barred from accessing the app. We stand ready to assist the law enforcement authorities in their investigation," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever