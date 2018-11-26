Uber driver convicted over passenger's death

Nov 26, 2018, 16:15 IST | IANS

Thomas, from Hertfordshire, had been getting out of the car when driver Nazrul Islam accelerated

An Uber driver was on Monday convicted over the death of a British passenger in Sydney.

The passenger, 30-year-old Samuel Thomas, died when he fell from the Uber cab and was hit by a bus in June 2017, the BBC reported.

Islam, 32, pleaded not guilty to negligent driving causing death, but a magistrate ruled that he had not kept "a proper lookout" as Thomas exited.

"Islam did not exercise the reasonable care that a driver must exercise," Magistrate Mary Ryan told a Sydney court.

Islam will be sentenced in January 2019.

