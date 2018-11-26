Uber driver convicted over passenger's death

crime

Thomas, from Hertfordshire, had been getting out of the car when driver Nazrul Islam accelerated

Representational Image

An Uber driver was on Monday convicted over the death of a British passenger in Sydney.

The passenger, 30-year-old Samuel Thomas, died when he fell from the Uber cab and was hit by a bus in June 2017, the BBC reported.

Thomas, from Hertfordshire, had been getting out of the car when driver Nazrul Islam accelerated.

Islam, 32, pleaded not guilty to negligent driving causing death, but a magistrate ruled that he had not kept "a proper lookout" as Thomas exited.

"Islam did not exercise the reasonable care that a driver must exercise," Magistrate Mary Ryan told a Sydney court.

Islam will be sentenced in January 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates