Uber driver held in hit-and-run case in Bandra

An Uber driver has been arrested by Kherwadi police in a hit-and-run case where a 27-year old man, a resident of South Mumbai, was killed.

Khurshid was arrested from Jogeshwari on Saturday after the passenger in his cab narrated the entire incident to the police. The incident took place in the Bandra East.

Khurshid Alam Qureshi, 22, was driving a WagonR when he hit Anis Mansuri's bike. Anis's friend, Rabeet Khalifa was riding the bike and he was seriously injured.

As per the police, the two were returning to their residence in Nagpada and had reached the Vakola bridge flyover when the Uber cab hit their bike. The cab driver fled with the vehicle when the two fell on to the road.

Another one of Anis' friends, who was riding his bike ahead of them along with some passers-by, rushed Anis and Rabeet immediately to Guru Nanak hospital where Anis was declared dead and Rabeet was admitted to the ICU.

The police were looking for the accused when the passenger who was in the cab at the time of the accident approached them.

A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, "The passenger had taken the cab from Oshiwara to reach Mahim but got off near Bandra following the accident. He returned to the spot to inquire about the condition of the injured and informed the cops about the cab that crashed into their bike. We got our first clue and registered an FIR."

The police also approached Uber for further information about the driver and the Regional Transport Office. Uber provided the details and Khurshid was arrested by sub-inspector Yogesh Kakad. Kakad said, "The accused was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody for two days."

Uber also issued a statement about the incident and wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragic incident and express our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family. Upon learning of the incident, we immediately removed the driver partner’s access to the app. Safety of all our stakeholders is paramount. We have reached out to the law enforcement authorities, and stand ready to support them in their ongoing investigations."

