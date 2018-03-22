Uber drivers call off stir after talks with MNS transport wing

A similar strike by drivers of Ola, another popular ride-hailing app, was called off yesterday





Drivers of app-based cab service Uber today called off their four-day-old strike, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which spearheaded the stir, said. A similar strike by drivers of Ola, another popular ride-hailing app, was called off yesterday. Claiming "victory" for the "owner-operators" of Uber cabs in Mumbai and other places, the MNS, in a statement here this evening, said the Uber management, during their talks with the police and the wing's representatives earlier in the day, has given a written commitment on meeting the various demands.



These include a relook at drivers blacklisted by the taxi aggregator and putting up stickers in Marathi on Uber cabs, the statement said. An Uber spokesperson, in a separate statement, confirmed that the strike had been called off with immediate effect. MNS transport wing president Sanjay Naik told PTI, "Like Ola, Uber has also assured us that the company will look into ways to increase earnings of the Uber driver-partners".



On March 19, drivers of Uber and Ola went on an indefinite strike to protest "low profit margins". It is estimated that over 45,000 app-based cabs

operate in the financial capital alone.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever