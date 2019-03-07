Uber drivers get lessons on women's safety

national

The training is being imparted by counsellors from an NGO, Manas Foundation

How and why does staring offend women?

What happens when the driver misbehaves?

No personal conversations and volatile situations

A gender sensitisation programme by Uber that started on Wednesday, aims to train about 6,000 drivers across the country, including Mumbai in 2019, and open them up to a range of such issues, women safety laws and behavioural techniques.

The session, conducted by counselling experts from an NGO, Manas Foundation Delhi, drew drivers in Mumbai into conversations about their everyday problems with riders, especially women. Many complained that riders looked down upon drivers and requested Mumbaikars to be courteous to them.

"This type of engagement lets drivers realise the absence of gender justice for women, especially with regards to mobility. It is this understanding of the issue that has been crucial to the change in treatment of women – as commuters and members of their own families," Monica Kumar, managing trustee & clinical psychologist, Manas Foundation.

"Gender-based violence is an issue that tragically affects all communities, including the Uber community, and we are committed to being part of the solution. Globally and in India, we have introduced innovative app features such as the Safety Toolkit," said Krishna Veer Singh, Head of Trust and Safety, Uber India and South Asia.

Mumbai third most forgetful city: Uber

Releasing the third edition of The Uber Lost & Found Index, a snapshot of frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, and times of the year Uber riders tend to report forgotten items, Uber India said lost/forgotten items ranged from phones and knee pads, to prams and live fish. Bengaluru has bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country for the third time in a row. Delhi and Mumbai bagged second and third place respectively.

