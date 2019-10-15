Uber drivers to get subsidised healthcare, free medical consultations

Uber drivers and delivery partners will soon be able to avail free doctor consultations and medical assistance at a nominal cost for themselves and up to five family members. This comes after Uber partnered with DocsApp to avail free doctor consultations, subsidised prescription, medicines and lab tests across Uber rides and Uber Eats platforms.

"Uber India and DocsApp will provide easily accessible healthcare facilities to the driver and delivery partners on the Uber platform. Through this partnership, driver-partners can get access to free unlimited consultation from doctors on call, along with up to 20% discount on medicines and up to 40% discount on lab tests anywhere in India," a Uber spokesperson said.

Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO, DocsApp, said they aim to make quality healthcare accessible to all without any constraints. "This partnership with Uber India will enable us in furthering our vision to fruition," he said.

Meanwhile, Pavan Vaish, head of central operations (rides), India SA, said, “There can be no Uber without our driver and delivery partners. We are delighted to announce our partnership with DocsApp which aims to enhance the quality of life of our driver-partners, and their families, by providing them with increased access to medical consultations."

Over 50,000 Uber India driver-partners have already registered on the online doctor consultation platform. Additionally, the drivers will be sent a pre-recorded message to help them avail the services, and will have a separate customer support number for this.

DocsApp is a 24x7 online doctor consultation platform that connects patients to specialist doctors through chat, call and video. The mobile and web-based platform offers doctor consultations on the go. Established by ex-IITians, Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane, it leverages technology to provide quality healthcare to millions of Indians without any geographical constraints. It is headquartered in Bengaluru.

DocsApp connects patients to specialist doctors across 20 departments such as dermatology, weight management, sexology and more. The app facilitates over 5,000 experienced MD doctors who provide consultation to patients via chat, video or voice call.

