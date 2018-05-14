Uber Eats bets big on India, sees a 50 percent month-on-month growth

Launched in Mumbai in May 2017, Uber Eats has grown its presence in India by expanding to 13 cities in India and adding more than 40 restaurants daily onto its platform. It is now focussed on taking the service to tier II markets

Uber Eats, the on-demand food delivery app from Uber has completed its first successful year of operations in India. The platform has registered nearly 50 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth in the first year.

Further, the platform has more than doubled in terms of number of orders in the last three months.

Further, the platform has more than doubled in terms of number of orders in the last three months.

Uber Eats is currently present in 13 cities across the country viz., Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, Vizag, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune and Chandigarh and is focused on expanding its footprint to additional tier II markets in the coming month.

"It has been an exciting journey for Uber Eats and we're happy to celebrate this milestone today as we complete a year in India. We are confident to grow furthermore in the coming years. Today, India is a huge sea of opportunities for startups and new age businesses like Uber Eats. We thank all our restaurant and delivery partners, all our happy consumers and look forward to your continuous support," said Bhavik Rathod, Head of Uber Eats, India.

"Uber Eats has gained great momentum in India and is one of its fastest growing markets in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to accelerating this growth further on and India has huge opportunities to offer. Increased aspirations, a land of millennials, sky rocketing number of consumers going online, and fast paced internet and mobile penetration - it is a perfect concoction for Uber Eats to invest in India and tap on smaller yet upcoming educational and business hubs. And that¿s the next step for Uber Eats," he added.