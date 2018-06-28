Uber's data sharing software to help in traffic management

By downloading the software from Uber's official website, the authorities concerned would be able to track routes and improve traffic mobility

Uber India's new data-sharing initiative – Movement in Mumbai – which was launched on Wednesday, will not only help the police and urban planners improve mobility in the city, but will also aide in traffic management.

By downloading the software from Uber's official website, the authorities concerned would be able to track routes and improve traffic mobility. However, such data-sharing exercise is already functional in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A case study done using the software had revealed that the construction of the Mrinal Tai Gore flyover, which connects Ram Mandir area in Jogeshwari east to SV Road in Goregaon West, has impacted travel time in the western suburbs. According to sources, post the software's development in May 2016, there has been a 60 per cent decrease in travel time between the two ends of the flyover. Moreover, there has been a 30 per cent decrease in travel time to places around the area. The study has also revealed that the travel time depends on the time zone as well.

Speaking at the launch, Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic), Mumbai police, said, "The software provides important information on congestion trends and what impact flyovers, roads and traffic have on a city's mobility." "This data-sharing initiative will immensely help transport authorities plan traffic management," said Satish Sahasrabuddhe, additional commissioner of transport.

Ashok Datar, chairman and trustee, Mumbai Environment Social Network, said, "I think we hardly have dynamic (and even static) data on transportation. Commonly shared and used data can improve space and fuel mobility."

