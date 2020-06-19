UC Browser Turbo has hit over 20 million Monthly Active Users globally with 12 million MAUs from India

Timeline: UC Browser Turbo 1.9, a browser with minimalist design from UCWeb, part of Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has witnessed strong downloads amidst positive reviews since its launch. The latest version comes with multiple improvements and has attracted a large number of users in India and Indonesia, and has just hit over 20 million MAUs globally with 12 million MAUs from Indian market. UC Browser Turbo was launched across 148 countries and regions and is available in 23 languages including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic etc.

Talking on the success of the browser, Mr Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business said, “We are always looking for means to meet varied needs of our vast user base across the globe. UC Browser’s fast downloading and mobile traffic saving features have earned us a strong reputation. UC Browser Turbo is a more convenient search tool with a clean interface and Ad block feature for those who want a simple platform to navigate on. It is designed to provide users with a faster search experience.

We are delighted at the positive response to the app.” UC Turbo has recently started rolling out new update features “Private Space” and “Video Playing in the Background”, which have been favorably received by users worldwide. Private Space was designed to enable users to hide downloaded online videos or files and encrypt with password, creating a privately-owned space. Another new feature “Video Playing in The Background” helps users liberate hands and eyes, allowing users to listen to exciting videos such as cricket matches, MTVs from Youtube while they are doing other things. The latest update is a further step towards continuously optimizing product feature to better meet users’ needs.

UC Browser Turbo 1.9 weighs 35M for 32-bit version while 40MB for 64-bit version and comes with a stylish design, smooth interface, fast surfing and downloading. The browser also has a new ‘Share’ function, giving users an option to share website pages and other details with another user. The browser offers multi-language support, which is ustomizable, and there is a Quick Search function as well Private Browsing and Free Cloud Acceleration within the app. Users have labelled the browser “modern”, “entertaining” and an interface that is “without any unnecessary features”.

UC Browser Turbo’s servers can stabilize downloads in record time. When set on high download threads, the download improves further. The browser allows users to download their preferred videos in advance so they can watch them even without an active internet connection. There is also the option of Customizable Homepage, allowing users to add preferred pages and websites to the home page from Bookmarks, and delete all the default sites to enjoy a blank homepage. The homepage also supports users’ pictures as a background.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.