Udaan couple Chakor and Sooraj are shooting in Kashmir for the TV show

Udaan couple Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) are shooting in Kashmir for the TV show



Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria

Udaan couple Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) are shooting in Kashmir for the TV show. The unit of the daily soap has been stationed in the Valley for the past several days shooting at Pahalgam and Chandiwari. The actors say the weather is pleasant and the wazwan, great.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates