Uddhav Thackeray and family meet Mumbai's new mayor Kishori Pednekar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to meet newly-elected Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar. Uddhav was accompanied by his son, Yuva Sena chief and newly-elected MLA from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray and former Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

Congratulated Mumbai’s newly elected Mayor @KishoriPednekar ji & Dep Mayor @SuhasWadkar1 ji earlier today! I’m sure the both will succeed in fulfilling our promises to Mumbaikars and take the city on a path of progress! https://t.co/0IB5FUL9yC — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 22, 2019

Besides the Mayor, the Thackeray family also greeted the newly-elected deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar. The Thackeray family were seen presenting a bouquet of flowers and happily posing for the lenses with the Mayor and deputy Mayor. In the recently contested Mumbai Mayoral elections, Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar were elected as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.



Uddhav Thackeray greets newly elected Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar as wife Sharmila and son Aaditya look on

Sena's Kishori Pednekar was the only person to file her nomination for the post of Mumbai’s mayor on November 18. Pedenkar was elected as the Mayor of Mumbai as the BJP party decided not to field any candidate for the Mayoral elections And with no candidature either from the Congress or NCP, Pednekar was officially elected as mayor on November 22.



Newly elected Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and her deputy Suhas Wadkar greet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

In the BMC elections, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 94 corporators, while BJP stood second with 83. Congress has 29 corporators while NCP has 8 and SP 6. In 2017. Sena's candidate and former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had a clear mandate as all BJP and Sena corporators supported him as the Mayor against the Congress candidate.



Newly elected Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar shares a light moment with Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray

"I am thankful to my party chief and our MLA, Aaditya Thackeray for giving me this opportunity. I will work for the betterment of the city. My main aim will be giving the city better roads, and making it a plastic- and waste-free city,” Pednekar had said while filing her nomination for the Mayoral elections.

