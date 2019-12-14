Uddhav Thackeray approves MCGM proposal to start its own independent power generation plant

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's (MCGM) proposal to start its own independent power generation plant. In a tweet today, the office of Thackeray said: "Chief Minister Uddhavsaheb Thackeray has approved the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's (MCGM) proposal to start its own independent power generation plant at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna dam."

Chief Minister Shri. Uddhavsaheb Thackeray approved the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai’s (MCGM) proposal to start its own independent power generation plant at the HinduHriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Dam. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 13, 2019

"A 2 x 12.5-megawatt capacity Middle Vaitarna dam Foot Hydro Electric Project will annually generate 65.56 million units of power and result in an annual benefit of about Rs 3,769.5 lakh," another tweet from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever