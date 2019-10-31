Uddhav Thackeray dismayed by Devendra Fadnavis' 'no 50-50 promise' remark'
In the Assembly Elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats, Shiv Sena managed to bag 56 seats in the elections
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is not happy with Devendra Fadnvais' statement that the BJP had not promised 'fifty-fifty' formula to the Sena for power-sharing. According to party sources, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his disappointment over Fadnavis' statement on the 'fifty-fifty' formula for power-sharing in Maharashtra.
Thackeray spoke at a meeting held at the Sena headquarters in Dadar where newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. According to the sources, Thackeray also spoke about the fact that he put forth his intention of getting a larger share of power in the saffron alliance government compared to the 2014 arrangement.
The source further said that the Sena chief informed the party's legislators about the BJP party not offering any power-sharing formula for government formation yet. Recently, Devendra Fdanavis put tp rest the speculations about what was decided among the BJP and Sena before polls. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that to the best to his knowledge, the ally wasn't promised a CM's post for two and a half years during the pre-Lok Sabha alliance meeting which was held in February this year.
While speaking to the media persons at a Diwali get-together at his official residence Varsha in South Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "When we (the BJP and Sena) had a pre-Lok Sabha meeting, the Sena had proposed rotating the chief minister's post but no decision regarding it was taken then in my presence. It should be known to party president Amitji Shah and Sena president Uddhavji Thackeray."
On Wednesday, Fadnavis was re-elected as the leader of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party. All 105 newly-elected BJP MLAs were present at the meeting, where Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna were present as central observers.
After being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Fadnavis thanked party MLAs for reposing faith in him and giving him another chance to serve the state. He also thanked Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
The saffron alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections. While BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.
With inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who filed his nomination for the Maharashtra assembly elections amid much pomp and fanfare, won the Worli assembly constituency by a staggering margin of 67,382 votes. The Yuva Sena leader is the first of his family in three generations to contest an election and win.
-
Soon after Aaditya won, the Yuva Sena leader took to Twitter and shared photos of him celebrating. While addressing a press conference, Uddhav said, "Being his father, I am proud of him. I am happy that people gave him so much love."
Photo: Aaditya Thackeray/Twitter
-
After his win, the 27-year-old Sena leader visited the Election Commission office to collect his certificate. He was accompanied by thousands of party workers and his younger brother Tejas Thackeray.
-
In picture: Yuva Sena chief and newly-elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Aaditya Thackeray collects his winning certificate.
-
Post his thumping victory, Aaditya wrote on Twitter, "Thank you Worli for accepting me as your elected representative. The love and blessings showered by voters is a huge sense of responsibility and joy. I will do my best to serve all tirelessly."
-
Reacting on his historic win, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I am very happy that the people have blessed me with such a huge margin of votes," In the photo, Aaditya poses for a photo with the winning certificate as his younger brother Tejas Thackeray looks on.
-
In picture: A fan makes an attempt to take a selfie with the newly-elected MLA as he walks towards the Election Commission office in Mahalaxmi.
-
Aaditya defeated his arch rival Advocate Dr. Suresh Mane, a candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Thackeray, who made his debut, won 89,248 votes, while Mane managed to bag 21,821 votes.
-
Aaditya Thackeray's brother Tejas Thackeray accompanied him all along during the celebrations.
-
In picture: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's younger brother Tejas Thackeray poses for a photo with members of the Sena.
-
In the run-up to the elections, Aaditya Thackeray conducted several roadshows, padayatras and also raised his voice for issues such as cutting of trees at Aarey Colony and proposed the idea of a 24/7 functional Mumbai. The Yuva Sena leader had also said he wants to make the Worli constituency a 'model of development'.
-
In picture: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shows the victory sign as he poses for a picture with his party workers outside the Election Commission office.
-
For the Worli assembly constituency, Aaditya Thackeray was pitted against Suresh Mane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gautam Anna Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Vishram Tida Padam. Aaditya secured nearly 70 per cent of the votes in the Worli constituency followed by Suresh Mane who received 17 per cent of the votes.
-
In picture: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shows a thumbs-up sign as he greets the crowd who gathered outside the Election Commission office to congratulate the young leader on his thumping victory in the elections.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray won the Worli assembly constituency by a margin of over 65,000 votes. Aaditya, who became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election celebrated his victory in style.
All photos: Bipin Kokate
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's how Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel