Uddhav Thackeray: Do not worry, Maharashtra government will protect you

Nagpur: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wants the people to not misunderstand the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has appealed to those protesting against the law in the state to maintain peace.

There is an atmosphere of fear across the country, but the people of Maharashtra shouldn't worry about their safety and the status of their citizenship, Thackeray said in the Assembly on Friday evening after meeting a delegation of protesters in Nagpur earlier in the day.

"When I met the protesters, I realised that certain people have misunderstandings about the Act, which was like poison. They feel that with CAA, they would be driven out of their homes and this country. But I dispelled misconceptions and told them that the Act has not been scrutinised and verified by the court yet. I have also assured them that the Maharashtra government was powerful enough to protect them, and no person or family of any faith or caste would be forced out of their homes," he said.

The chief minister has appealed to the people to protest in a democratic way and ensure that they don't dishonour Maharashtra's glorious history. "Take out morchas and conduct meetings, but please do not disturb peace. I also request all legislators to take my appeal to their respective constituencies and ensure peace, and safety of the people," he said.

Thackeray on Thursday held video conference with the Muslim leaders in the state. On Friday, he reviewed the law and order situation in the state as people in several cities and towns continue to protest against the CAA. The demonstrations have been peaceful barring a few incidents where vehicles were vandalised.

