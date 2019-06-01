Uddhav Thackeray extends his best wishes to the team of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran

national

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said It is the first time ever that anyone is able to make a TV program about it and I look forward to watching it

Arwind Sawant, Heavy industry and Public Enterprise minister, Member of Parliament Shri R.N Dhoot, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena Pakshapramukha along with Rajniesh Duggall and Shiny Doshi at a press meet of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran

Hindu mythology is revered as a hidden treasure trove of stories that imparts the knowledge and values of our culture. Time and again, our religious texts from Vedas and Puranas have influenced our life and proven to be a guiding light. These timeless narratives still bear relevance in today’s day and age for a pragmatic approach towards life. Elucidating the transcendental knowledge of the most profound spiritual literature, Bhagwat Mahapuran, with Lord Krishna (Rajniesh Duggall) and Radha (Shiny Doshi) as sutradhars will be COLORS new finite mythological series, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. Presenting new stories every week, the show will explore many cultural connections and answer questions in the divine discourse given by the Supreme Lord Krishna himself starting 2nd June, every Sunday at 11 am.



Member of Parliament Rajkumar Dhoot, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with the cast Rajniesh Duggall and Shiny Doshi at the launch of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran held at Matoshree

Imbibing the same philosophy and being an ardent follower of the holy Bhagwat Mahapuran, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was elated that many people will now get a deeper understanding and will be more aware of the relevance that our holy scriptures hold through the show. The lead cast of the show, Rajniesh Duggall, and Shiny Doshi along with R.N Dhoot, Member of Parliament and Conceptualiser of the show met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said, "Shrimad Bhagwat is a unique creation of Mahamuni Ved Vyas. It is the means of salvation from the sins in Kaliyuga. My father used to quote it frequently. It is the first time ever that anyone is able to make a TV program about it and I look forward to watching it. I wish the complete team all the very best."

R.N. Dhoot, Member of Parliament and Conceptualiser of the show, said, "Whenever I used to interact with Shri Balasaheb Thackeray, he used to quote Shrimad Bhagwat. He used to say that it is the solution to every problem of human life. It was Shri Balasaheb Thakrey who motivated us to make Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. We have tried to capture the essence of this mahapuran in the show. We hope that the audience will like Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran."

