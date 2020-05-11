Uddhav Thackeray files nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Uddhav Thackeray with his family while filing his nomination for elections to the State Legislative Council. Picture/Twitter Office of UT

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed his nomination for elections to the State Legislative Council here on Monday.

"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray files his nomination for the elections to State Legislative Council which is scheduled to be held on 21st May," tweeted the Office of Uddhav Thackeray in Marathi. Chief Minister Thackeray is set to become the Member of Legislative Council unopposed.



Shiv Sena leader Dr. Neelam Ghore while filing her nominations for the elections to State Legislative Council

Besides Uddhav, Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the upper house, Dr. Neelam Gorhe filed her nomination as a Shiv Sena candidate for the May 21 legislative council elections at Vidhan Bhavan.

Elections to the nine Legislative Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were earlier withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the Election Commission recently granted permission for holding the election to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra on May 21 and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the process.

With inputs from Dharmendra Jore

